View of the Week

Summer Street, Kennebunk

A spring walk through the town’s historic district presents a cheery surprise.

If you like a walkable town, you’ll love Kennebunk. There’s so much history and interesting architecture here and they are best appreciated on foot. Summer Street is part of Kennebunk’s historic district and I see something different every time I stroll there. Seeing what is affectionately called “the Haunted House” with an Easter egg in the window was just so charming, I had to capture it.The Retro Roadtripper

