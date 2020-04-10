Summer Street, Kennebunk
A spring walk through the town’s historic district presents a cheery surprise.
If you like a walkable town, you’ll love Kennebunk. There’s so much history and interesting architecture here and they are best appreciated on foot. Summer Street is part of Kennebunk’s historic district and I see something different every time I stroll there. Seeing what is affectionately called “the Haunted House” with an Easter egg in the window was just so charming, I had to capture it.The Retro Roadtripper
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!