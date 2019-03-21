Summer in Winter
View of the Week
Beth Aherne makes a winter visit to her family’s summer cottage on Little Deer Isle.
This was the sight I woke up to on November 21 after a horrible drive up from New York through a snowstorm the night before. Just seeing that red house — my family’s summer cottage for four generations — covered with snow, the beautiful sky, and the trees took my breath away. Beth Aherne
