View of the Week

Summer in Winter

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Beth Aherne makes a winter visit to her family’s summer cottage on Little Deer Isle.

This was the sight I woke up to on November 21 after a horrible drive up from New York through a snowstorm the night before. Just seeing that red house — my family’s summer cottage for four generations — covered with snow, the beautiful sky, and the trees took my breath away. Beth Aherne

