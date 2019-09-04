Practical Beauty

THE OWNER

Native New Yorker Amy O’Donnell grew up spending summers in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, browsing and admiring the beach town’s charming boutiques. Later, she studied landscaping at New York’s Brooklyn Botanic Garden and worked retail at textile and home goods company Hable Construction, but knew she wanted to open her own shop one day. “I’ve always been an appreciator of things,” she says.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

O’Donnell had been to Camden exactly twice before making the move in 2009. “When this waterfront space came up, I just went for it,” she says of her 800-square-foot former sail loft located on a quiet stretch just off Main Street. “It’s a lot of fun — someone will notice a windjammer going by and we’ll all pause for a moment to watch.” An antique tin sign with the words “Sugar Tools” cut out, bought from a friend, gave her the store’s name.