Stylishly Sensible

Laurel Libby gives her Auburn bungalow a sensible makeover.

The kitchen “island”? A holdover from college days. The living room’s mod credenza? Facebook Marketplace. The swirly blue wallpaper? Marden’s (and it’s not really wallpaper). “I can’t think of a piece in this house that we bought from an upscale store,” Laurel Libby says. “We’ve got lots of Ikea, lots of Craigslist.” Laurel and her husband, John, have opted for what she calls an “in-between” makeover of their 1949 Auburn bungalow. With five kids, four of them under 11, she says it makes sense to wait before investing in expensive furnishings. Plus, the Libbys haven’t decided whether the house is their home for the long haul. “This is an intermediate makeover,” Laurel says. “No gutting. Just paint, paint, paint everywhere.”