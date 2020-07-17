View of the Week

Stonington Maine home

Photographed by Sky Dragon Photography

It’s All in the Details

By Abby Hilt on

Sheri, of Sky Dragon Photography, unearths a nautical-themed gem in Stonington.

I spotted this nautically quaint cottage snuggled between a couple of houses in downtown Stonington and had to sneak a peek with my camera — you don’t always notice all the little details until you have it framed out in your viewfinder. I snapped a few pics to share with others how sweet this little home is.Sheri, Sky Dragon Photography


