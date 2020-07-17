It’s All in the Details
View of the Week
Sheri, of Sky Dragon Photography, unearths a nautical-themed gem in Stonington.
I spotted this nautically quaint cottage snuggled between a couple of houses in downtown Stonington and had to sneak a peek with my camera — you don’t always notice all the little details until you have it framed out in your viewfinder. I snapped a few pics to share with others how sweet this little home is.Sheri, Sky Dragon Photography
View this post on Instagram
Walking around Stonington, is a feast for the eyes… so nautically quaint. 💙 #igersnewengland #photo_hitchhiker #raw_usa #ignewengland #everything_imaginable #mainesucks #maineisgorgeous #ipulledoverforthis #igersmaine #picture_to_keep #uspixels #mynewengland #ig_usa #pineandwater #scenesofnewengland #backroad_visions #rustlord_unity #newengland_igers #uspixels #themainemag #trb_rural #hey_ihadtosnapthat #207isgreat #my207 #raw_newengland #fortheloveofmaine #maine_igers #trb_rural #renegade_rural #nautical_images #downeastmagazine #mainethewaylifeshouldbe
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!