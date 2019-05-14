Square Deal
Save This Place
A roomy American Foursquare boasts built-in cabinetry and many original details.
Photographs by Gabe Souza
THE BACKSTORY
When this home was built around 1900, the town of Houlton was on the rise. The arrival of the railroads had connected the area to the nation’s markets, giving a great boost to the potato industry, which in turn lured families northward to cultivate the fertile soil. At the same time, a new vernacular interpretation of the Prairie style, the American Foursquare, was emerging. It incorporated the latest advances in building techniques, handcrafted woodwork, and a desire for spacious, yet unpretentious living quarters. With its hipped roof, wide overhanging eaves, dormers, and quintessential cube form, this house is an excellent rural interpretation of the style.
WHY RESCUE IT?
If the expansive wraparound porch isn’t reason enough, the home also retains several original features that add elegance and charm to the interior. Molded door and window surrounds are abundant, as are period built-ins and cabinetry. Wood floors, a handsome fireplace, and a slate farmer’s sink sweeten the deal. The neighborhood is quiet, and the community is close-knit and dynamic. Houlton is a desirable location for telecommuters, families, and retirees, thanks in part to affordable housing and a recently completed, town-wide fiber-optic project delivering high-speed internet access to 96 percent of households and businesses.
WHAT YOU’RE IN FOR
The exterior of the home is in overall good shape, but the interior has been subjected to several decades of questionable fashion trends. Wood wall paneling, old carpeting, and dated wallpaper can be removed and upgraded. The original wooden floors will shine once they’re refinished. Repairs must be made to the foundation, and a new forced–hot-water furnace is needed. The second-floor bedrooms are blank canvases ready for new flooring, fresh paint, and personal touches.
Location: 12 Bowdoin St., Houlton
Asking Price: $49,000
Agent: Andrew Mooers, Mooers Realty, [email protected]