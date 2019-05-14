Save This Place

A roomy American Foursquare boasts built-in cabinetry and many original details.

Photographs by Gabe Souza

THE BACKSTORY

When this home was built around 1900, the town of Houlton was on the rise. The arrival of the railroads had connected the area to the nation’s markets, giving a great boost to the potato industry, which in turn lured families northward to cultivate the fertile soil. At the same time, a new vernacular interpretation of the Prairie style, the American Foursquare, was emerging. It incorporated the latest advances in building techniques, handcrafted woodwork, and a desire for spacious, yet unpretentious living quarters. With its hipped roof, wide overhanging eaves, dormers, and quintessential cube form, this house is an excellent rural interpretation of the style.