Sowing Stones

Kimberly and Jim Goff’s house sits above Hancock’s Taunton Bay alongside what appears to be an abandoned quarry. A wide granite staircase winds between boulders and hewn stone blocks, their edges softened by hay-scented ferns, European ginger, low-bush blueberry, and bunchberry. At the foot of the stairs, a small close is snugged within a jumble of rocks, one of which stands upright, pointing skyward, and another which lays flat like a bench, inviting sitting. How lucky are the Goffs to have such a delightful, randomly created landscape feature in their yard?

But there never was a quarry here, and there’s nothing random about the arrangement. All the rocks were trucked in and installed with an eye toward creating a beautiful setting and solving a problem: “This was a steep and slippery slope, and we wanted to make it safer to be walking around,” Jim explains. “Now, the property is accessible throughout the year.”

A retired broadcasting and media executive, Jim bought the 43-year-old post-and-beam Cape in 2002, drawn by its setting among towering trees that offer shade and privacy without obstructing the view of the bay, which narrows into a channel here. He embarked on a series of renovations aimed at updating the house and opening it up to its surroundings. When he married Kimberly in 2007, she immediately took an interest in the landscape. A grant writer for University of Maine and a passionate gardener with an extensive knowledge of plants, she created several large ornamental beds, anchoring them around the house and detached garage, as well as a gnarled apple tree, a small pond, and a stone wall. In contrast to the graceful curves and informal designs of these flower gardens, raised beds surrounded by a fence to keep out deer.

To find a creative solution for the forbidding slope, she turned to Boothbay landscape architect Bruce John Riddell, whose work she’d admired at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and on residential garden tours. “Bruce exploits natural stone, instead of using pavers or bricks, which can look artificial,” Kimberly says, noting that he personally picked out each stone and worked with Mount Desert landscaper Gordon Robb to install them. “There were parts of Bruce’s design that I wasn’t crazy about, but I trusted him and didn’t question. And, sure enough, he was right.” Among the features that won her over once installed: that skyward-pointing monolith, a dramatic focal point in a contemplative corner of the garden.