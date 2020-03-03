Slopeside Retreat

A Sugarloaf condo is given a playful makeover.

Ali Malone and Ben Ray’s 1970s condo in Sugarloaf’s Birchwood development came with a 30-year rental history and the worn, dated furnishings to prove it. “All of Sugarloaf has probably stayed in this condo at some point,” says Ali, who spent childhood weekends at her family’s home nearby. Soon after she and Ben bought the place, they unloaded a trailer full of flea-market finds in the parking lot. “Our oldest was riding his bike around the dining room set,” Ben recalls. He and Ali set about redecorating, trying out one piece of furniture at a time until they’d made the cozy getaway their own. “We tried to take the décor here a little less seriously than at our house in Portland,” Ali says. “It’s a good place to put fun, eclectic things — just 30 steps to the slopes.”