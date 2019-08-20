Sitting Pretty

The first time Kelly Rockwell asked her then-boyfriend, Clinton, along on her family’s summer visit to Highland Lake, he said no. He needed to stay in Washington, D.C., and work. She started to cry.

They had recently started dating and he didn’t understand how the long, narrow lake that stretches north from Bridgton loomed large in her family’s history. Generations have been converging here since 1960, when her grandparents bought a $4,000 cabin amid a smattering of fishing camps on Sanborns Grove Road. Kelly first visited the “Grove,” as it’s known, when she was in diapers and has returned most summers since to pick blueberries on Pleasant Mountain or fish off her grandparents’ dock. The tradition continued even after she and Clinton married, moved to southern California, and started a family of their own.

There was just one problem: the barebones, two-bedroom cabin had little room for guests. Her great-aunt bought a place in the Grove, expanding the family’s footprint, but the clan still needed to stagger their visits and scrounge around for camps to borrow. “We could never find one for more than a week,” Kelly says.

And she wanted to stay for weeks, long enough to see all of her extended family as they came and went. She yearned for her own place, but camps around here are passed down; they almost never go on the market. She didn’t even bother to look.

Then her mother spied the impossible one morning as she kayaked on the lake — a “for sale” sign tacked on an old camp. Better yet, it was one of the 10 or so in the Grove that hugs the shore. The Rockwells were in California and bought the place sight unseen.