Silk Screen Queen

THE OWNER

Former graphic designer Erin Flett, who began silkscreening her whimsical hand-drawn images with her husband, Maslen, in the basement of their Gorham home ten years ago. Operations later moved to a former cotton mill in Westbrook, and, finally, to her first-ever retail store in Gorham, which opened in July.

THE LOCATION

Flett eyed the 1850 storefront on the corner of Main and School Streets for years before the opportunity arose to rent it and the former theater upstairs, where her silkscreeners and a stitcher now work and where she consults with custom clients on the stage-turned-office space. Her renovation of the 4,000-square-foot interior included scrubbing off years of grime, refinishing the original hardwood floors, and whitewashing the pressed-tin walls and ceilings. “I felt like I was getting connected to the building,” she says. “I was washing it and loving it and talking to it. Like, ‘I’m going to get you all buttoned up, don’t you worry.’”