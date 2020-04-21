Charred is the New Black

Gerritsen chose the siding for his passive house — designed to meet strict German energy standards — for its durability, natural quality, and arresting look. “Using siding derived from oil, such as plastic-based siding, or that has no use afterwards and gets thrown into a landfill, was not something I ever considered,” says the filmmaker and photographer. “I love seeing this black house and then you walk inside and everything’s white. I think that’s a beautiful contrast.”

His ebony homage is at the forefront of an emerging local trend toward using, or approximating, a method that began as a practical means of protecting rural Japanese buildings from blazes. Shou sugi ban traditionally involves binding thin planks of Japanese cypress into a makeshift chimney that is set ablaze; the wood is then doused with water and wire brushed to remove surface char. If the burn is deep and uniform enough, the planks will resist rot, mold, fire, and pests for up to 80 years. During that time, the homeowner can periodically apply an oil stain to maintain the color or let the wood fade to an irregular gray that reveals “the imprint of a fire long ago,” says building designer and shou sugi ban consultant Anthony Esteves, who learned about the technique while studying in Japan and used it on a portion of his Spruce Head home.