How a Creative Couple Uses Diverse Finds to Personalize Their Living Space
Chanel Lewis and Patrick Jones create a home that reflects who they are together.
TEXT BY VIRGINIA M. WRIGHT
PHOTOGRAPHED BY CHANEL LEWIS
<p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><strong><span class='s1'>Accent Wall</span></strong></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'>A couple for 10 years, <a href='https://www.instagram.com/thechanellewis/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Chanel Lewis</a>, the global diversity leader for <a href='https://www.idexx.com/en/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>IDEXX</a>, and Patrick Jones, a musician (stage name: <a href='https://www.instagram.com/justplainjones/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Just Plain Jones</a>) and business analyst, have practice creating spaces that feel good to both of them. To make the living area of their 1,000-square-foot Westbrook ranch appear larger, they experimented with a shadow-box effect, using <a href='https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/products/SW6258-tricorn-black' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Sherwin-Williams’s Tricorn Black</a> for an accent wall. “We didn’t know how it would work out, but we love it — it’s very warm,” Lewis says.</p> <p>
</p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><strong><span class='s1'>Shutter</span></strong></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'>Many of the couple’s favorite possessions represent personal connections. This shutter comes from a friend who was using architectural salvage to make furniture. Its faded green “brings the modern-looking wall down to earth,” Lewis says, and complements the many plants Jones has assembled in front of a picture window just out of view.</p> <p>
</p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><strong><span class='s1'>Prints</span></strong></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>“That lovely heat pump drives me insane,” Lewis says. “We tried to organize the art so it’s almost camouflaged.” Their collection includes flea-market finds, like the vertical Japanese print, and original works by local artists, such as <a href='https://www.lewisrossignolart.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Lewis Rossignol</a>’s black-and-white portrait of Nigerian musician Fela Kuti. The cityscape, by Portland printmaker <a href='https://www.etsy.com/shop/kinsellaart' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Colleen Kinsella</a>, is a gift from a friend, who said it reminded her of Jones’s song “City Lights.”</span></p> <p>
</p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><strong><span class='s1'>Coffee Table</span></strong></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>Lewis acquired this old shoe cobbler’s desk from a neighbor, who was going to throw it away. On it sits a copy of <a href='https://www.amazon.com/Survival-Wisdom-Know-How-Everything/dp/1579127533' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'><i>Survival Wisdom & </i></a></span><span class='s3'><a href='https://www.amazon.com/Survival-Wisdom-Know-How-Everything/dp/1579127533' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'><i>Know-How</i></a>, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the times.</span></p> <p>
</p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'><strong>Bird Mobile, Minter Painting</strong> </span></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'>A friend, Portland jewelry designer <a href='http://www.ponomostyle.com/about-ponomo' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Hannah Tarkinson</a>, made the graceful leather bird mobile. The African masks are another friend’s castoffs. “She was decluttering,” Lewis says. “I happened to be in the right place at the right time.” Jones chose the painting of a bass player by internationally renowned artist <a href='https://danielminter.net/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Daniel Minter</a>, who teaches at <a href='https://www.meca.edu/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Maine College of Art</a>.</p> <p>
</p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><strong><span class='s1'>Mirror, Rotary Phone</span></strong></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>Jones and Lewis don’t hesitate to display inexpensive items, like the round mirror from Target and the beige rotary phone from <a href='https://www.cherishedpossessions.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Cherished Possessions</a>, a Portland consignment store. “We’re not very precious,” Jones says. “We don’t care where we get it from as long as it feels right.”</span></p> <p>
