How a Creative Couple Uses Diverse Finds to Personalize Their Living Space

<p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><strong><span class='s1'>Accent Wall</span></strong></p> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'>A couple for 10 years, <a href='https://www.instagram.com/thechanellewis/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Chanel Lewis</a>, the global diversity leader for <a href='https://www.idexx.com/en/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>IDEXX</a>, and Patrick Jones, a musician (stage name: <a href='https://www.instagram.com/justplainjones/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Just Plain Jones</a>) and business analyst, have practice creating spaces that feel good to both of them. To make the living area of their 1,000-square-foot Westbrook ranch appear larger, they experimented with a shadow-box effect, using <a href='https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/products/SW6258-tricorn-black' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Sherwin-Williams’s Tricorn Black</a> for an accent wall. “We didn’t know how it would work out, but we love it — it’s very warm,” Lewis says.</p> <p>