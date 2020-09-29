A Former Meat Market on MDI Becomes a Chic New Décor Shop

THE OWNER

As a child who moved every couple of years for her dad’s job, interior designer and Colby grad Laura Keeler Pierce got early lessons in decorating one house after another. Today, she still hops around, running Boston/Seal Harbor–based Keeler & Co. Design, but for 12 years, MDI, where her husband, Vassar, a third great-grandson of Acadia National Park founder Charles W. Eliot, has a family home, has been a summertime constant. Last year, while looking for their own place in Seal Harbor, they learned the Abby Chapel on Main Street was selling an 1880 former store next door. “I thought, ‘we could live and have a shop here!’” Laura says.