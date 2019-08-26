Rustic and Sleek

Built with mostly Maine-sourced materials by Peaks Island contractor Heather Johnson, of Thompson Johnson Woodworks, this net-zero-energy home is equipped with a 6.7 kW solar array and mini-split heat pumps. “It seemed to me that if we were going to build a 21st-century house, it should look and act like one,” Judy says. Paul has a history of throat cancer, so Kaplan designed 16-inch-thick walls to incorporate not only super insulation, but also a vapor barrier that keeps the house at 60 percent humidity. The walls allow for window seats, such as those in the living room. The upper windows, by contrast, are dramatically recessed on the exterior.