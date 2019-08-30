Rustic & Refined

The building’s location on a spit of land that juts into Brandy Pond was her jumping off point. “When you’re in the house, you don’t see anything but water,” says the designer, who settled on a blue-and-white palette that dissolves into the landscape. Two coats of Zinsser B-I-N primer, followed by Ralph Lauren’s Tibetan Jasmine (sadly discontinued) in the living room and Benjamin Moore’s White Dove in the adjoining bar area, brightened the dark trim and thinly coated knotty-pine walls. Against this clean slate, Huffard layered on a “smorgasbord”: upholstered seating studded with nail-head and tufted details; faux bois and mandala-print pillows; antique sabre-leg side tables; pinstriped wool carpets; director’s chairs emblazoned with bold, nautical stripes; and, behind the bar’s open shelving, cobalt Burmese wallpaper by Sister Parish that shines through rows of clear glassware.

The result, both refined and cozy, delighted Huffard’s clients and inspired her to coin a new phrase: “Maine fancy!”