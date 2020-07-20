THE BACKSTORY

Like many early settlers of rural Durham, the first owners of this charming circa 1850 Cape were farmers. Records reveal that more than a century ago the land surrounding the house produced beans, corn, and potatoes. But for that, and some passing mentions in local histories and deeds, the intimate details of the house’s early occupants have been lost to time. Something of their spirit, and certainly their tastes, survives in their farmhouse, however, with its refined Greek Revival embellishments on the front façade, including corner pilasters, a door with pilasters and entablature, and a wide band of trim under the eave.