After the sale, the couple worked on the mansard every summer, replacing rotted beams, scraping and refinishing surfaces, putting in a new well, and, after acquiring an upgraded outhouse from a friend, turning the leaky old one into a bunkhouse for the boys (!). Along the way, they learned that the home had probably been built around 1870 as an extension on a farmhouse by architect Reuben Brown, who used it as his office and a model of the mansard-roof Second Empire style, a recent export from France he hoped to build more of in town.

In 1999, approaching retirement, Tim as a high school librarian and Haleen as an elementary school teacher, they began a gut renovation that included replacing crumbling horse-hair plaster with drywall painted a crisp gallery white, revamping the teensy kitchen, and installing recessed lighting, a bay window seat, a pergola-topped rear deck that connects a shed and the bunkhouse, and — at last — an indoor bath.

All the goings-on generated buzz in Round Pond that peaked when a crowd gathered on the lawn to watch carpenter Mike Budrow use a crane to nudge the tiny house to plumb. Or thereabouts. “He said it didn’t look right at plumb,” Haleen says. “So he eased it just a little bit back until everybody who was looking and making their opinions known decided where it was going to be.”

Today, the mansard remains quite the local celebrity. When the couple is on the front stoop or working in their lavish perennial gardens, “we’ve had people asking to take pictures,” Haleen says. “And we often give spontaneous house tours — they last five minutes.” Sometimes, a stranger will inquire about buying the house, same as the Dieterichs did all those years ago, but this time, Tim says, the competition is a touch stiffer. “I’ve told people, ‘Well, there’s probably a pretty long line to wait in.’”