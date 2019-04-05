Rosy Outlook
Home Decorating Guide
Peachy-pink shades are red-hot right now, thanks to color authority Pantone naming Living Coral it’s Color of the Year. How to make them work in your home? We’ll let a few of our favorite local designers take it from here.
Corinthian
Pratt & Lambert Paints
“I used a custom version of this shade in my Cape Elizabeth living room [left]. I wanted to infuse a bit of happy and provide a foil for the gray-blue skies we often have in Maine, especially in winter. When using coral in large quantity, keep everything else neutral to create balance. Or use it as an accent in a neutral room, then add in touches of complementary and analogous ‘color friends,’ like grass green or mustard yellow. Now that’s a party!” — Annie Stickney, Annie Stickney Design, Portland
Crimson
Benjamin Moore
“Pantone’s Color the Year celebrates nature and the joy that deep, saturated color delivers. It’s the perfect choice for that unexpected pop that brings an otherwise neutral room to life. For an Orr’s Island project, we designed a custom coffee table, brightly painted in this zesty coral shade that holds its own against a commanding living room fireplace. I love how the bold hue plays against the flames when the fire is roaring.” — Linda Banks, Banks Design Associates, Falmouth
Coral Reef
Sherwin-Williams
“Coral is a vibrant and friendly option for a front door that harmonizes with — and pops against — the browns and greens in landscaping. We are pairing it with inky-gray board-and-batten siding and copper accents on a modern Rockport home; indigo siding would also look beautiful. For a more traditional look, play up the golden undertones in a coral door by matching it with natural cedar shingles.” — Jessie Tobias, Jessie Tobias Design, Camden
Perky Peach & Summer Sun Pink
Benjamin Moore
“Coral is full of life and pairs well with aquas, which look beautiful in a coastal setting. One trick we like to do when a client’s budget doesn’t allow for bathroom wainscoting is to put a deep-coral shade below a chair rail and a lighter coral on top to effect architectural detail. You have to be careful with coral — if it’s too washed out, it can read peach and if it’s too intense, it can go pink. We find these colors read pretty true.” — Louise Hurlbutt, Hurlbutt Designs, Kennebunkport