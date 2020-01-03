Room to Grow

Picture the perfect house for a family with small children and a triple-decker Victorian with three separate staircases probably doesn’t come to mind. Yet when Mollie and Evan Barnathan were house hunting in 2017— baby and toddler in tow — they could envision their future in this 1886 brick townhouse in Portland’s West End. Sure, the layout had its quirks: the first floor was dominated by a tricky-to-decorate double living space and the second by an “unnecessarily gigantic” master suite, while the third level, which had once functioned as a therapist’s office, had only a closet-size half-bath. But the place also boasted patinaed hardwood floors and elaborately carved woodwork, and it checked crucial boxes on the couple’s wish list, including off-street parking, a small yard, and proximity to Evan’s work.

Originally from the Boston and Philadelphia areas, respectively, Mollie and Evan had been renting in the West End for three years while Evan completed his family-medicine residency at Maine Medical Center. After he opted to continue his training there, they looked at houses to buy in the suburbs, but soon realized “just how much we love what we have in the West End,” says Mollie, a postpartum doula. “You get a fairly urban living experience, but without the traffic or chaos or madness [of bigger cities].”