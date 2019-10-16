Hiding in Plain Sight

Boaters cruising Great Pond may have heard that Jamie and Joyce O’Neil added a new lakeside home to their property on the western shore, but they are hard pressed to spot it. They can still see the vintage cottage the O’Neils bought from their alma mater, Colby College, back in the ’90s. They may even notice the sliver of sandy beach the three O’Neil children played on every summer after a long car ride up from Philadelphia. But the new house remains hidden just behind a veil of birch, beech, and pine.

The son of an architect, Jamie has been sketching dream houses since he was a boy growing up in Massachusetts, so when it was time to build a more livable home next to the couple’s beloved but unheated cottage in Rome, he was ready. The O’Neils brought Jamie’s sketch to Winkelman Architecture in Portland, along with a few requirements. The new place should comfortably accommodate their now grown children, but not feel overwhelming when it was just the two of them. It needed to fit on the lot, but not disturb the sacred family Wiffle ball field. And, it must blend seamlessly into its environment.

“My concept was a straight line and they bent it,” Jamie says. “It was genius.” Project architect Joanna Shaw created a “hinge” between the common area and the bedroom wing to make the house feel more intimate and approachable. She also angled it to follow the contour of the shoreline and designed elements like windows and balconies around trees painstakingly preserved on the site. “You get a different experience in each space in the house,” Shaw says.