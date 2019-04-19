Rockwell Kent’s Cottage
View of the Week
An architectural historian stops to admire Rockwell Kent’s former cottage and studio on Monhegan.
In 1907, the great American painter Rockwell Kent moved into his new cottage overlooking Lobster Cove on Monhegan. Kent, who trained as an architect at Columbia, designed this, and several other houses on Monhegan, and I have to say that it almost knocked me off my feet this morning, around 6:05, when I looked up – and there it was. The house just seems so right, and looks so good. Monhegan is spectacular, bordering on surreal. And it goes without saying that the island's natural beauty still inspires the artists of our generation. Today Jamie Wyeth owns this house, and frequently incorporates the nearby scenery in his paintings.
