Village Picks
With a vibrant food scene, several new décor shops, and a Rockwellian village complete with an outdoor skating rink, Yarmouth is not your average commuter town.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHS BY KARI HERER
1. Known for its contemporary quilts, Smith’s General also stocks stationery, home goods, and fabric and wooden toys. 359 Main St. 207-847-3041. smithsgeneral.com
2. Stop for coffee, snacks, and colorful ceramics at More & Co. 106 Lafayette St. 207-747-4730. alittlemorelikethis.com
3. Browse inventive lighting at Centerline Design & Build’s showroom in a renovated barn. 343 Main St. 207-847-3458. centerlinedesignme.com
4. Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired food and Royal River views at The Garrison in a 19th-century former mill. 81 Bridge St. 207-847-0566. thegarrisonmaine.com
5. Retro vinyl-and-chrome seats telegraph the diner vibe at The Nook at Handy’s, housed in a 1935 former general store. 367 Main St. 207-846-5608. thenookathandys.com
6. Tucked inside another renovated barn, Nicola’s Home is a treasure trove of boho-inspired tile, fabrics, and furniture. 463 Lafayette St. 207-847-3466. nicolashome.com
7. Island Treasure Toys has whimsical gifts for grown-ups too. 805 Route One. 207-846-6565. islandtreasuretoys.com
8. Browse clothing and edgy décor, such as hand-dyed felt coasters by Portland’s Melinda Aste, at Gingham. 90 Main St. 207-847-0407