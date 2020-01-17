Roadtrips

downtown Yarmouth Maine

Village Picks

With a vibrant food scene, several new décor shops, and a Rockwellian village complete with an outdoor skating rink, Yarmouth is not your average commuter town.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHS BY KARI HERER
fabric doll from Smith’s General in Yarmouth

1. Known for its contemporary quilts, Smith’s General also stocks stationery, home goods, and fabric and wooden toys. 359 Main St. 207-847-3041. smithsgeneral.com

More & Co. in Yarmouth

2. Stop for coffee, snacks, and colorful ceramics at More & Co. 106 Lafayette St. 207-747-4730. alittlemorelikethis.com

inventive lighting at Yarmouth's Centerline Design & Build

3. Browse inventive lighting at Centerline Design & Build’s showroom in a renovated barn. 343 Main St. 207-847-3458. centerlinedesignme.com

The Garrison restaurant in Yarmouth Maine

4. Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired food and Royal River views at The Garrison in a 19th-century former mill. 81 Bridge St. 207-847-0566. thegarrisonmaine.com

retro chairs at The Nook at Handy’s in Yarmouth Maine

5. Retro vinyl-and-chrome seats telegraph the diner vibe at The Nook at Handy’s, housed in a 1935 former general store. 367 Main St. 207-846-5608. thenookathandys.com

floral tiles at Nicola's Home in Yarmouth

6. Tucked inside another renovated barn, Nicola’s Home is a treasure trove of boho-inspired tile, fabrics, and furniture. 463 Lafayette St. 207-847-3466. nicolashome.com

mug from Yarmouth's Island Treasure Toys

7. Island Treasure Toys has whimsical gifts for grown-ups too. 805 Route One. 207-846-6565. islandtreasuretoys.com

felt coasters by Portland’s Melinda Aste, at Gingham on Main Street in Yarmouth

8. Browse clothing and edgy décor, such as hand-dyed felt coasters by Portland’s Melinda Aste, at Gingham. 90 Main St. 207-847-0407

BUY THIS ISSUE

Maine Homes by Down East magazine, January/February 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hello, Bungalow The Morses in the Scarborough bungalow