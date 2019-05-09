Federal-Era Road Signs! Sheraton Blanket Chests!

I bought this pine chest at a garage sale more than 30 years ago and use it to store linens. We’ve always been curious about where it might have been made and when. — Jon Beekman, Fayette, Maine

This is a six-board blanket chest or, as it was sometimes called, a dowager chest. It has a ditty box for storing small items and turned feet that are typical of the Sheraton period. “It’s probably 1820-–1830 — certainly no later than 1840,” says Bruce Gamage, of Rockland’s Gamage Antiques. “It’s amazing those cotter-pin hinges, or snipe hinges, are still there because they often break.” Original color would give more value, but the chest appears to have been scrubbed.

Gamage’s appraisal: $375