Returning to Lincolnville
View of the Week
Interior designer Annie Kiladjian, of Annie K Designs, revisits one of her favorite projects.
This home was completed last year and it’s one of my favorites! The architect, Dominic Paul Mercadante, designed a gorgeous home, the builder, Vision Builders, was one of the best I have ever worked with, the homeowners have become like family to me, and the setting doesn’t hurt! Recently, I was invited to stay at the home and reap the rewards of my hard work. This was a wonderful project to be a part of.Annie Kiladjian
