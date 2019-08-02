View of the Week

Monhegan Island

Photograph by Elizabeth Benz.

The Red House on Monhegan

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Photographer Elizabeth Benz captures one of Monhegan’s most recognized homes at sunset.

To me, this beautiful home on Monhegan Island represents coastal Maine. Perched on the rocks lining Monhegan’s quaint harbor, it watches over the boats as they come and go. Its classic design harkens to a bygone era that lives on here. The sun wrapped its evening colors around the home as if to say, ‘We will be together forever.’Elizabeth Benz

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Five Minutes with Molly O’Rourke Molly O'Rourke