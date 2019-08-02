The Red House on Monhegan
View of the Week
Photographer Elizabeth Benz captures one of Monhegan’s most recognized homes at sunset.
To me, this beautiful home on Monhegan Island represents coastal Maine. Perched on the rocks lining Monhegan’s quaint harbor, it watches over the boats as they come and go. Its classic design harkens to a bygone era that lives on here. The sun wrapped its evening colors around the home as if to say, ‘We will be together forever.’Elizabeth Benz
View this post on Instagram
Red House of Monhegan . . 📷#nikond750 🌎#monheganisland . . #monheganislandmaine #monheganislandme #monheganmaine #redsky #redhouse #redhousemonhegan #coastalmaine #exploremaine #maine #mainelife #maineliving #maine_igers #igersofmaine #midcoastmainerocks #midcoastmaine #mainemidcoast #famoushomes #mainephotography #mainephotographer #mainephotos #mainesunset #mainesunsets🌅 #mainemagic #red #clouds #cloudsofmaine #ifiwinthelottery
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!