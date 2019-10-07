Shopping

Richly textured woven pieces are on trend and right at home with fall’s warm harvest palette.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
rattan-wrapped iron Marvel dining chair
  1. Not your nana’s wicker — Jeffan’s rattan-wrapped iron Marvel dining chair is like a sculpture for your table. $613. simplyhomepage.com
Poppie Horse

2. Ask tots — Poppie’s rattan mid-century-inspired Poppie Horse totally rocks. $140. boutiquelittle.com

 

Terrace floor lamp

3. Arteriors’ umbrella-like rattan Terrace floor lamp brings beach vibes inside. $851. fogglighting.com

storage basket

4. Put all your slippers, magazines, and toys in mod storage baskets handwoven from cattail stocks and recycled plastic in Senegal. $175/3-piece set. 22milkstreet.com

sculpted rattan mirror

5. Hang this Art Deco–inspired Sculpted rattan mirror and reflect on your great taste. $228. anthropologie.com/stores/portland-maine

 

woven ash coasters

6. Woven Ash coasters by Zodax bring subtle texture to the table. $38 for 4. hurlbuttdesigns.com

 

Makita cheese knives

7. Glam, rattan-handled Mikata cheese knives will elevate your Gruyère. $36 for 3. anthropologie.com/stores/portland-maine

Rattan-Wrapped candle holder

8. Get a natural glow with this Rattan-Wrapped taper candleholder $69. westelm.com/stores/us/me/portland-downtown-portland/

BUY THIS ISSUE!

September/October 2019, Maine Homes by Down East

