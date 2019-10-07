Natural Selections
Richly textured woven pieces are on trend and right at home with fall’s warm harvest palette.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
- Not your nana’s wicker — Jeffan’s rattan-wrapped iron Marvel dining chair is like a sculpture for your table. $613. simplyhomepage.com
2. Ask tots — Poppie’s rattan mid-century-inspired Poppie Horse totally rocks. $140. boutiquelittle.com
3. Arteriors’ umbrella-like rattan Terrace floor lamp brings beach vibes inside. $851. fogglighting.com
4. Put all your slippers, magazines, and toys in mod storage baskets handwoven from cattail stocks and recycled plastic in Senegal. $175/3-piece set. 22milkstreet.com
5. Hang this Art Deco–inspired Sculpted rattan mirror and reflect on your great taste. $228. anthropologie.com/stores/portland-maine
7. Glam, rattan-handled Mikata cheese knives will elevate your Gruyère. $36 for 3. anthropologie.com/stores/portland-maine
8. Get a natural glow with this Rattan-Wrapped taper candleholder $69. westelm.com/stores/us/me/portland-downtown-portland/