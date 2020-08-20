9 Rainbow Finds to Brighten Your Home
Inspired by kids’ cheerful window art, rainbow colors and shapes are powerful symbols of hope this summer.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. Grimm’s Spiel und Holz Design’s wooden tunnels stack up in happy hues. $36–$89.95. daytripsociety.com
2. Corral change, keys, and small treasures in Loveline’s 4-inch-diameter cotton-rope baskets, handcrafted in Bowdoinham. $40 for 7. etsy.com/shop/lovelinebaskets
3. Brighten up bath time with a wooden toy sailboat made in Solon. $27. bellalunatoys.com
4. Savvie Studio’s laser-cut wooden mobile offers another take on rainbow window art (and would look lovely on a wall too). $34. rusticarrowmaine.com
5. Every cloud has a rainbow on Bowdoinham artist Brooke Knippa’s Silver Lining mugs. $89 each. apcuriosities.com
6. SoPo artist/shop owner Emma Lockwood’s rainbow print pops in a simple tri-color palette. $34. ocean-and-d.com
7. Make a rainbow connection with E. Frances’s Little Notes. $14 for 85. swallowfieldshop.com
8. Introduce art into your daily routine with a block-printed Arches tea towel by Gardiner’s Allison McKeen. $18 each. allisonmckeenart.com
9. Eliot potter Elizabeth Benotti’s hand-painted porcelain Arch vase looks fresh with or without flowers. $88. elizabethbenotti.com