9 Rainbow Finds to Brighten Your Home

Inspired by kids’ cheerful window art, rainbow colors and shapes are powerful symbols of hope this summer.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
Grimm’s Spiel und Holz Design’s wooden rainbow tunnels

1. Grimm’s Spiel und Holz Design’s wooden tunnels stack up in happy hues. $36–$89.95. daytripsociety.com

Loveline’s 4-inch-diameter cotton-rope baskets

2. Corral change, keys, and small treasures in Loveline’s 4-inch-diameter cotton-rope baskets, handcrafted in Bowdoinham. $40 for 7. etsy.com/shop/lovelinebaskets

rainbow wooden toy sailboat

3. Brighten up bath time with a wooden toy sailboat made in Solon. $27. bellalunatoys.com

rainbow shaped mobile by Savvie Studio

4. Savvie Studio’s laser-cut wooden mobile offers another take on rainbow window art (and would look lovely on a wall too). $34. rusticarrowmaine.com

Bowdoinham artist Brooke Knippa’s Silver Lining rainbow mugs

5. Every cloud has a rainbow on Bowdoinham artist Brooke Knippa’s Silver Lining mugs. $89 each. apcuriosities.com

rainbow print by Emma Lockwood

6. SoPo artist/shop owner Emma Lockwood’s rainbow print pops in a simple tri-color palette. $34. ocean-and-d.com

E. Frances rainbow notecards

7. Make a rainbow connection with E. Frances’s Little Notes. $14 for 85. swallowfieldshop.com

block-printed Arches tea towel by Allison McKeen

8. Introduce art into your daily routine with a block-printed Arches tea towel by Gardiner’s Allison McKeen. $18 each. allisonmckeenart.com

hand-painted porcelain Arch vase by Elizabeth Benotti

9. Eliot potter Elizabeth Benotti’s hand-painted porcelain Arch vase looks fresh with or without flowers. $88. elizabethbenotti.com

