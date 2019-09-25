Railroad Lanterns! Arctic Expedition Souvenirs!

This piece belonged to my grandmother, Marjorie Leach Robinson, who was born on Verona Island. It measures 4 x 4 inches and is a quarter-inch thick. — Cynthia Love, Rocky Hill, Connecticut

Admiral Robert E. Peary made two Arctic expeditions on the Maine–built S.S. Roosevelt, a first in 1905 and 1906 and the history-making second in 1908 and 1909, when he wired the New York Times, “I have the Pole.” Peary’s big news was made all the bigger by the fact that just days earlier, Frederick A. Cook declared that he’d “discovered” the North Pole — almost a year ahead of Peary. Historians have favored Peary, a more experienced explorer and the designer of the Roosevelt, at the time dubbed “the strongest wooden vessel ever built.” The McKay & Dix shipyard, on Verona Island, built it for $150,000 — the equivalent of $4.3 million today. This “souvenir” is likely a trimming from the keel during the Roosevelt’s construction, Bottero says. The lettering is pyrography (wood burning), popular in the early 1900s.

Bottero’s appraisal: $600–$800