The Quintessential New England Home
View of the Week
A visit to Kennebunkport inspires one Instagrammer to get into the Christmas spirit.
The thing that caught my eye about this house was how cute and rustic the old farm door is, [juxtaposed] with an American flag, lantern, and picket fence. The addition of the wreath made me feel like it was the quintessential New England home, and really got me in the Christmas spirit!Brigitte Gil
