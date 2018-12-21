View of the Week

Quintessential New England in Kennebunkport

Photograph by Brigitte Gil

The Quintessential New England Home

By Abby Hilt on

A visit to Kennebunkport inspires one Instagrammer to get into the Christmas spirit.

The thing that caught my eye about this house was how cute and rustic the old farm door is, [juxtaposed] with an American flag, lantern, and picket fence. The addition of the wreath made me feel like it was the quintessential New England home, and really got me in the Christmas spirit!Brigitte Gil

 

