Quintessential Midcoast Maine
View of the Week
Instagrammer Mike Whalen makes a visit to his parents’ house in midcoast Maine.
My wife and I are visiting my parents here in Southport. I think it’s quintessential midcoast Maine — the powerlines draped over the narrow road, the overgrown bushes framing that cute house on an island in the harbor. What you don’t see are the relentless mosquitoes attacking us as we walked down to the landing, but it was worth it. Mike Whalen
