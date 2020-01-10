Listings We Love

Yas Queen

With their elegant details and diverse shapes, homes built in Queen Victoria’s time have a majesty new construction can’t match. 

queen anne for sale in Bangor Maine
Photographed by Danielle Brady Photography

10 West Broadway, Bangor

Setting: 1895 Colonial Revival with Queen Anne leanings built by prominent Bangor architect Wilfred Mansur. 3,948 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, 4 fireplaces, stained-glass windows, 2 porches, carriage house. .33 acre

Asking Price: $499,900

Agent: Kortnie Mullins; [email protected]

Queen Anne for sale in Gardiner Maine
Photograph courtesy of Keller Williams Realty

25 Vine Street, Gardiner

Setting: 1896 Queen Anne constructed by former lumber mill owner Hartley W. Jewett. 3,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, 3 fireplaces, coffered ceiling, stained-glass window, first-floor apartment, sun porch, deck, patio. .86 acre

Asking Price: $499,000

Agent: Steven Chicoine; [email protected]

Queen Anne for sale in Portland Maine
Photographed by Soaring Imagery

32 Lincoln Street, Portland

Setting: 1890 Colonial Revival with Queen Anne details. 2,552 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, fireplace, tin ceilings, in-law apartment, porch, patio, 1-car garage. .14 acre

Asking Price: $569,000

Agent: Tom Landry; [email protected]

