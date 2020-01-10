Yas Queen
With their elegant details and diverse shapes, homes built in Queen Victoria’s time have a majesty new construction can’t match.
10 West Broadway, Bangor
Setting: 1895 Colonial Revival with Queen Anne leanings built by prominent Bangor architect Wilfred Mansur. 3,948 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, 4 fireplaces, stained-glass windows, 2 porches, carriage house. .33 acre
Asking Price: $499,900
Agent: Kortnie Mullins; [email protected]
25 Vine Street, Gardiner
Setting: 1896 Queen Anne constructed by former lumber mill owner Hartley W. Jewett. 3,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, 3 fireplaces, coffered ceiling, stained-glass window, first-floor apartment, sun porch, deck, patio. .86 acre
Asking Price: $499,000
Agent: Steven Chicoine; [email protected]
32 Lincoln Street, Portland
Setting: 1890 Colonial Revival with Queen Anne details. 2,552 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, fireplace, tin ceilings, in-law apartment, porch, patio, 1-car garage. .14 acre
Asking Price: $569,000
Agent: Tom Landry; [email protected]