6 Inventive Products from Maine’s Black Community
Some of the most beautiful home products you’ll find are being designed, and curated, in Maine’s Black community. Check out a few of our favorites, here, and discover more offerings online — because now’s the time to put your money where your heart is.
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
Kazeem Lawal assembles artful vintage, global, and local finds, like this luminous Buckland Ceramics vase, at his popular Portland clothing- and-home-goods shop. $120. portlandtradingco.com
Swap chemical-laden dryer sheets for natural, fabric- softening, LooHoo wool dryer balls, created by Camden’s Cyndi Prince (a.k.a. “Cyndi LooHoo”) after the birth of her son. From $29 for 3. loo-hoo.com
Find your paper mate among Portland artist Rachel Gloria Adams’s whimsical wallpaper designs, such as Hazelrock, which evokes the plumes on heritage- breed chickens at a Woolwich farm. From $18/ roll. shoptachee.com
Westbrook designer Ebenezer Akakpo’s glassware emblazoned with Ghanaian symbols for bravery, greatness, hope, and more, helps nourish your body and soul. $15 each. darbyjones.shop.com
Wake up a wall with Portland muralist (and co- creator of the city’s George Floyd memorial) Ryan Adams’s kaleidoscopic Fall In Love print, inspired by his daughters and a favorite J Dilla song. 12″x 16″, $65. ryanwritesonthings.com
Marcia MacDonald and her family turn wool from the alpacas and Rambouillet sheep on their Buxton farm into silky-soft yarn she colors with vibrant natural dyes. $24–$30. etsy.com/shop/LanaPlantae
Ken
It will be nice someday when we don’t have to differentiate the race, creed, or color of an artist. Should someone’s color matter?