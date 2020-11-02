Experience Preppy-Chic Style in the Kennebunks

YACHTSMAN HOTEL & MARINA CLUB

Stop by the riverfront bar at the KRC-managed Yachtsman and you might notice the staff looking a bit spiffier in blue-and-white-striped t-shirts and leather boat shoes and the décor looking a bit, er, lobster-ier. Rebranded the Yacht Rock Bar by Sperry in a seasonal collab with the Massachusetts heritage shoe brand, the bar’s patio now mixes nautical flotsam and jetsam — lobster traps and buoys, a vintage sea captain’s portrait — and craft cocktails like the “1935,” named for the year Paul Sperry invented his deck shoe, with the existing aqua- and canary-yellow-striped seating. For a cool $1,295, you can also book a resort package that comprises a two-night stay, two pairs of Sperry shoes, a kayak or canoe rental, and some of those cocktails, including — what else? — the “Official Prep.”

59 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport. 207-967- 2511. yachtsmanlodge.com