Prayer Circles

When I told an old friend that the sale of my Maine house was closing 100 years and two days after my grandfather signed the deed in 1917, he said, “How Finns flip houses.” I laughed and saw a fluttering of scenes from family history parade across my inner eye, like a small flip book making a jerky movie of the Finns landing in America, buying a farm in Cushing, and feeding four children through the Depression. The youngest in that house, my mother, grew up to marry a soldier and, after the war, moved to Arizona with him, but returned to Grandmother’s house with their kids and a travel trailer often over the decades. Later, when she was widowed, she spent her summers in the house she was born in, away from the Phoenix heat, and I, after her death, spent the fall seasons sorting through the attic and barn and drawers of old furniture, putting my hands on every piece of paper and object from a century of occupation.

I particularly like the wooden skis made by my grandfather that Grandmother strapped to her feet to slide to the mailbox when snow was deep. “To get her Helsinki newspaper,” says a man down the road who remembers her. In a drawer of her Singer treadle sewing machine I find the receipts carefully kept for monthly payments of five dollars — a 20 percent discount on the $45 for being timely. Every curtain she ever made was still in the attic and I pick a dozen brightly patterned rectangles to hang between trees in the yard. “Grannie Prayer Flags,” I explain to friends who visit. In a vintage trunk is a bundle of postcards from her sisters who stayed in Finland; the sweet images of fields with haystacks and wooden houses tucked into lovely groves of trees delight me. The sisters sent picture books too. I study black-and-white photos of 1930s and ’40s Finland and wonder what my grandmother thought as she looked at the country she left behind.

Cushing is a colorful piece of the midcoast, where painter Andrew Wyeth savored local faces, barns, field edges, and upturned dories. His images of peeling paint and gray bucket, geraniums on a windowsill, and tall grass against cedar-shake siding always felt like Grandmother’s house to me. Meanwhile, her neighbor, Bernard Langlais, shaped old wood into outdoor sculptures of elephant and camel, Trojan horse, and Nixon in a swamp giving victory signs. When friends in the West ask what to do in Maine, I tell them to hunker down for a couple of days in Rockland and explore along the St. George River. Visit the house in the famous Wyeth painting, Christina’s World, and go by the Langlais Sculpture Preserve. Feast on chowder at Rockland Cafe, have a lobster at The Dip Net in Port Clyde, and sit on the public landing in Thomaston to watch the clam diggers jockey their boats into the water to catch the outgoing tide. I’m grateful my mother moved from Maine to plant her life in the Arizona I so love, and I also feel enriched by years of visits to her childhood home.

It is modern to become expert at moving on, but it’s also a lot of work. Whether you are leaving government quarters at the end of a season, vacating an apartment, or selling your starter home, changing rooms takes stamina. Add a hundred years of accumulation to the picture and you can see why it took me eight years to sell my family’s house. I have a ritual for saying goodbye to places, whether it is an overnight camp along a trail or a fire lookout I’ve worked for years: I spiral around it in expanding circles, right shoulder in, to make a prayer of thanks with my feet and my attention. This time, I start by the Tappan Deluxe stove, where I’d put the toaster with its cow cover to remember to add it to the last box to go to Salvation Army.