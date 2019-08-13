The Phineas Hemmenway House
View of the Week
While strolling through Kennebunk’s historic district, Instagram’s Buildings of New England fell in love with the Phineas Hemmenway house.
I love the Kennebunk Historic District because it showcases the evolution of architecture in Maine, from the Federal style to 20th-century bungalows. This home, in particular, exemplifies the detail and care that carpenters put into their craft. Because the house is in the historic district, it has protections from unsympathetic alterations and it is clear the owners respect its history!Buildings of New England
