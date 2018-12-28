Period Drama

An architect and his partner infuse their historic home with moody hues and a strong point of view.

David Morris hears voices. In walls, in roofs, in old wood. As a residential architect for Caleb Johnson Studios in Portland, Morris’s domestic clairvoyance has helped him design dozens of homes down to the tile and textiles, if the client so wishes. “Buildings have things to say and it’s my job to listen to them, and to listen to my clients and how they want to live, and to try to find some common ground between them,” he says.

Three years ago, Morris found a house that spoke specifically to him: a three-bedroom, Shingle-style place built between 1912 and 1922 (town records are unclear) on a tree-lined Cape Elizabeth street. It’s a winter house if ever there was one — a brooding old beauty with rich oak trim, an ornate tiled fireplace, and stained-glass windows filtering sleepy half-light. “The house feels cozy,” says Morris, who lives with his partner, marketing professional Justin Burkhardt. “It feels like it wants to hold and protect you. So I thought, let’s go dark. Let’s make this thing feel really encapsulating.”