Perfect Lighting
View of the Week
Photographer Alexis Howard spots her dream retreat on Islesboro.
I stayed directly across from this home in Islesboro over the summer. The house is right on the edge of the water — the furthest point out from where we could see. I got to watch the light hitting it at sunrise and sunset. It seemed like the most perfect place to be and I couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like to spend a day at the house where the lighting is always just right.Alexis Howard
View this post on Instagram
this home is so dreamy and the lighting made it even more so. I couldn’t help but capture a shot of it
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!