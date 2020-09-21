View of the Week

waterfront home on Islesboro at sunset

Perfect Lighting

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Photographer Alexis Howard spots her dream retreat on Islesboro.

I stayed directly across from this home in Islesboro over the summer. The house is right on the edge of the water — the furthest point out from where we could see. I got to watch the light hitting it at sunrise and sunset. It seemed like the most perfect place to be and I couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like to spend a day at the house where the lighting is always just right.Alexis Howard
this home is so dreamy and the lighting made it even more so. I couldn’t help but capture a shot of it

