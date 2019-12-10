Give boring walls (and ceilings!) a boost with these clever ideas from an avowed wallpaper enthusiast.

Photographs by Michael D. Wilson

For 20 years, Portland designer Jeanne Handy has been urging clients to use more wallpaper. “Pattern and texture are underrated ways of making a room feel cozy,” she says. “A flat color change doesn’t always do it.” But the only spots people tended to view as pattern friendly were powder rooms. That was, until two years ago. “Since wallpaper started trending, the requests have been coming from clients, not just me.” In Kate Ervin and Andy Kaplan’s recently completed Camden home, Handy specified 13 different papers — and not just to envelop whole rooms, though there are plenty of examples of that. She also used prints between built-ins, on a ceiling, and on single walls. For those looking to dip their toes in the trend, Handy’s ideas offer fresh, fun ways to do it.