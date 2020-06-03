7 Pretty Pieces to Spruce Up Your Yard
The prettiest garden décor and gear is right here in our own backyard. We dug up a few of our favorites.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. Bergs Potter’s scalloped, speckled, and striped pots take terra-cotta to a whole new level. $10–30 (with saucers). fiachre.com
2. Bring a boho vibe to your patio or porch with Allsop Home & Garden’s lacy Soji Stella solar lantern. $30.99. daytripsociety.com
4. Missoni’s Salerno indoor-outdoor rug puts fashion underfoot. $1,350 (9′ x 12′). bradfordsruggallery.com
5. Get Sea Bags’ six-pocket gardener’s bucket bag dirty — the mesh bottom sheds soil — then hose it clean. $75. seabags.com
6. Pour precisely with Kikkerland’s plated-stainless-steel vintage watering can. $26. therockandartshop.com