7 Pretty Pieces to Spruce Up Your Yard

The prettiest garden décor and gear is right here in our own backyard. We dug up a few of our favorites.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
Bergs Potter’s scalloped, speckled, and striped pots
Photographed by Derek Bissonnette

1. Bergs Potter’s scalloped, speckled, and striped pots take terra-cotta to a whole new level. $10–30 (with saucers). fiachre.com

Allsop Home & Garden’s lacy Soji Stella solar lantern

2. Bring a boho vibe to your patio or porch with Allsop Home & Garden’s lacy Soji Stella solar lantern. $30.99. daytripsociety.com

Pigeon Toe’s disc chimes

3. Pigeon Toe’s disc chimes are soothing to look at and listen to. $48 each. fitzandbennetthome.com

Missoni’s Salerno indoor-outdoor rug
Photographed by Derek Bissonnette

4. Missoni’s Salerno indoor-outdoor rug puts fashion underfoot. $1,350 (9′ x 12′). bradfordsruggallery.com

Sea Bags gardener's bucket

5. Get Sea Bags’ six-pocket gardener’s bucket bag dirty — the mesh bottom sheds soil — then hose it clean. $75. seabags.com

Kikkerland’s plated-stainless-steel vintage watering can

6. Pour precisely with Kikkerland’s plated-stainless-steel vintage watering can. $26. therockandartshop.com

Fermob’s Croisette chair

7. Caning gets a colorful update on Fermob’s Croisette chair. $715. 22milkstreet.com

