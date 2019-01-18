View of the Week

log cabin in maine

Photograph by Cat Nutt

Pleasure in the Pathless Woods

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

After recently moving to Rangeley with her fiancé, a photographer explores what Western Maine has to offer.

I just relocated to Rangeley. Without being familiar with the area at all, I like to spend a lot of my time soaking up the views wherever I drive. When I finally got a chance to stop and devote time to shooting this spot, a favorite poem came to mind:

There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,
There is a rapture on the lonely shore,
There is society where none intrudes,
By the deep Sea, and music in its roar:
I love not Man the less, but Nature more.

                                        — Lord Byron

I think that poem really speaks to the Mainer in all of us. Cat Nutt


