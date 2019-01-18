Pleasure in the Pathless Woods
View of the Week
After recently moving to Rangeley with her fiancé, a photographer explores what Western Maine has to offer.
There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,
There is a rapture on the lonely shore,
There is society where none intrudes,
By the deep Sea, and music in its roar:
I love not Man the less, but Nature more.
— Lord Byron
I think that poem really speaks to the Mainer in all of us. Cat Nutt
View this post on Instagram
Nothing says Maine like a silent, snowy cabin in the woods 🖤 . . . #nelust #themainemag #Maineisgorgeous #moodygrams #MG5K #mainetheway #igersmaine #maineasfuck #mainesucks #photography #travel #wanderlust #newengland #l4l #f4f #Maine #cabinporn #travelphotography #cabin #aesthetic #explore #tourism #traveller #lifestyle #adventure #woods #moodygrams #bindebros #homedesign #happyholidays
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!