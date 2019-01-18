I just relocated to Rangeley. Without being familiar with the area at all, I like to spend a lot of my time soaking up the views wherever I drive. When I finally got a chance to stop and devote time to shooting this spot, a favorite poem came to mind:

There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,

There is a rapture on the lonely shore,

There is society where none intrudes,

By the deep Sea, and music in its roar:

I love not Man the less, but Nature more.

— Lord Byron

I think that poem really speaks to the Mainer in all of us. Cat Nutt