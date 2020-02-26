Sitting in the kitchen of his 1800 Federal home in Portland with his wife, Claire, Mike Hammen holds up a hammered metal fishing hook nearly the size of his palm. “It’s my favorite thing we’ve found,” he says of the ancient fastener he unearthed while removing 1950s-era bookshelves in the study. “It’s so representative of Portland and its blacksmith back in that time.

That blacksmith was Thomas Delano, who commissioned the home and its carriage house and lived there with his wife and four children. Known for his brawn, he is the subject of many legends, one of which has him moving a 1,200-pound anchor from a wharf to a ship for a crew of struggling mariners in exchange for a pair of shoes. When the sailors didn’t make good on their promise, Delano tossed the anchor back onto the dock.

After his death, the home passed on to a customs collector and U.S. district judge, before becoming the headquarters of John Calvin Stevens’s architectural firm, then run by his son and grandson, in the 1960s. (The Hammens have a copy of the firm’s blueprints showing “JCS’s” desk in the living room, where, on this evening, their 7-year-old son, Foster, is watching a cartoon.)

When the couple purchased the house 14 years ago (“after looking at it once in November with the heat turned off,” Claire recalls), they had their work cut out for them. They re-shingled the roof and re-landscaped the yard, ripped out old carpeting and refinished the floors, and removed layers of wallpaper and oil paint. “If you pulled a piece of wallpaper a little too hard, plaster would come crumbling down,” Mike says — a scourge that led to a decade-long relationship with Limington plaster restorer Peter Lord Plaster & Paint.