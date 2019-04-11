Out of the Woods

Ken Cleaves spent a few years scouting coastal Maine for a place to create an outdoor sanctuary. He finally found it in 1982 in Lincolnville — 60 acres that he snapped up for $16,000, which was pretty much every cent he’d saved. “Even though the land was heavily forested, I saw its potential,” he recalls. “There was quite a lot of bedrock — I love bedrock — and it had three things I was looking for: river frontage, a pond, and a quarry.”

In the years since, Cleaves has not so much overhauled the land as uncovered its intrinsic beauty, applying the Japanese design principles of balance and restraint. That pond? It was just a mucky puddle, but he deepened it, and the cold, natural spring filled its banks, allowing him to plant water lilies and welcome the arrival of duckweed, whose tiny chartreuse leaves spangle the water’s surface. As for the abandoned quarry, it was piled high with black-granite tailings, but Cleaves removed them and encouraged plush moss to carpet the basin-like pit. He cleared several acres of trees and peeled the soil off bedrock, and the newly exposed terrain told him what to do next: “Here’s where you might have a path,” he’d think, “and here’s where you might have a stone wall holding up the lawn.”

A small man with a white walrus mustache and wire-frame glasses, Cleaves meets me by the pond late on a warm afternoon. He’s wearing a wide-brimmed canvas hat, his jeans are freshly stained with dirt, and a pair of pruning shears is holstered to his belt. We amble around the pond, past an umbrella-like Amur maple and corkscrew willows he planted decades ago. Now in his early 70s, he works as he always has — mostly alone and mostly with hand-powered tools, like the come-along winch he used to move the boulders that edge the pond’s shore, hold hillside terraces, and form paths inviting contemplative exploration. Rock moving, he says, is an “enjoyable process” that takes as long as eight hours depending on the size of the stone and the length of its journey. “A friend once asked me, ‘How’d you move that big rock?’ Cleaves recalls, “and I said, ‘I schlepped it over there.’” Hence the name of his meandering landscape: Shleppinghurst.