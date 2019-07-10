One Cottage in Maine

Perhaps more than any other children’s author, Robert McCloskey captured the nostalgic, simpler-times spirit of mid-century Maine in his work. One Morning in Maine and Blueberries for Sal are touchstones for many residents, and for Rich Rose, who hails from Yarmouth and spent summers in Machiasport, they still evoke fond memories of home. So much so, that when he and his wife, Julie, decided to renovate a summerhouse on Beals Island, they made McCloskey their muse.

This stretch of Washington County — Beals, Jonesport, Machiasport — still retains much of its 50s -and 60s-era appeal, Rich notes. Dotted with quaint fishing villages and outside the tourist crush, the area’s vibe can feel as leisurely as an afternoon in Mr. Condon’s store. For Julie, who grew up in the Boston suburbs, the pace “was a bit of a culture shock at first, but I grew to love it. Everywhere you go, people are sitting, telling stories. Every car that drives by, someone waves.”

When the Rhode Island couple found their circa 1890 cottage, dubbed “Bridge View,” it was a “plain little box.” But Rich, a Rhode Island School of Design professor and partner at a graphic design studio, and Julie, principal at an architectural lighting firm, saw potential. A peek under faded mint-green vinyl siding revealed good wood clapboards, and they knew the view of Western Bay and the Beals Island Bridge would be stunning from a raised vantage point. Their solution — a two-tier deck, the upper portion built over an existing mudroom — also added architectural oomph. So did new steel-gray exterior paint accented with brilliant orangey red on the front door and upper deck railing — a palette inspired by buildings such as the dark-gray-green Windsor Chairmakers showroom in Lincolnville and crimson blueberry barrens, as well as homes Julie admired in Iceland. “If you were to pair mid-century Maine with Scandinavian style and a little hygge [the Danish notion of coziness and simple pleasures],” Rich says, “that’s how we put things together.”