Old House, New Spin
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHED BY KRISTINA O'BRIEN
A young couple welcomes a reimagined kitchen and bath—and a son! — into their historic Saco home.
It was a classic real estate debate: she saw potential and he saw months of work. But the 1753 Georgian in Saco that Jenny Hadiaris and Ryan Desrochers were mulling fronts the Saco River and has a fascinating history, factors that eventually won Desrochers over. Initially a ferry landing, tavern, and inn, the property later served as a clubhouse for the York County Wheelman (a group for — what else? — fans of Victorian-era high-wheel bicycles) before becoming a single-family home around 1900.
Lovingly cared for, but dated, the house had a “boxy and chopped up” layout, says Cumberland designer Sarah Steinberg, who worked with Gorham’s MaineTainers Custom Renovations to revamp the first floor, including the kitchen and master bath, on a tight deadline — shortly before work began, Hadiaris learned she was pregnant. The team removed a kitchen wall to allow for river views and a connection to the adjoining living room and uncovered antique beams beneath a dropped ceiling. With the additional 18 inches of height, Steinberg green-lighted the navy cabinets Hadiaris wanted, no longer fearing they’d have a cave-like effect. Marble and brass touches keep the kitchen on trend, while an apothecary-style cabinet that hides the microwave and a paneled fridge with 1920 icebox hardware tie into the home’s history.
Relocated to maximize its water view, the bath received a heart-pine vanity that references the kitchen island, graphic cement floor tile, a marble steam shower, and a showstopper of a claw-foot tub painted a glossy gray-blue.
A few weeks after the project wrapped, Hadiaris and Desrochers welcomed their son. His name? Abe, inspired by 1901 homeowner F.P. Abbott, whose signature they found on a piece of trim during the renovation.
Designer: Sarah Steinberg Custom Designs
General Contractor: MaineTainers Custom Renovations
Backsplash & Countertops: Morningstar Stone and Tile
Tile: Old Port Specialty Tile
Square Feet: 200 (kitchen), 160 (bath)
Project Time: 4½ months
Dramatically grained heart-pine cabinetry replaced oak in the kitchen and master bath, which Cumberland designer Sarah Steinberg infused with oceanic shades. Honed Imperial Danby marble surfaces and brass accents, including lanterns owner Jenny Hadiaris spray-painted gold, add subtle sparkle.
Dramatically grained heart-pine cabinetry replaced oak in the kitchen and master bath, which Cumberland designer Sarah Steinberg infused with oceanic shades. Honed Imperial Danby marble surfaces and brass accents, including lanterns owner Jenny Hadiaris spray-painted gold, add subtle sparkle.
Dramatically grained heart-pine cabinetry replaced oak in the kitchen and master bath, which Cumberland designer Sarah Steinberg infused with oceanic shades. Honed Imperial Danby marble surfaces and brass accents, including lanterns owner Jenny Hadiaris spray-painted gold, add subtle sparkle.