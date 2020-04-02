Old House, New Spin

It was a classic real estate debate: she saw potential and he saw months of work. But the 1753 Georgian in Saco that Jenny Hadiaris and Ryan Desrochers were mulling fronts the Saco River and has a fascinating history, factors that eventually won Desrochers over. Initially a ferry landing, tavern, and inn, the property later served as a clubhouse for the York County Wheelman (a group for — what else? — fans of Victorian-era high-wheel bicycles) before becoming a single-family home around 1900.

Lovingly cared for, but dated, the house had a “boxy and chopped up” layout, says Cumberland designer Sarah Steinberg, who worked with Gorham’s MaineTainers Custom Renovations to revamp the first floor, including the kitchen and master bath, on a tight deadline — shortly before work began, Hadiaris learned she was pregnant. The team removed a kitchen wall to allow for river views and a connection to the adjoining living room and uncovered antique beams beneath a dropped ceiling. With the additional 18 inches of height, Steinberg green-lighted the navy cabinets Hadiaris wanted, no longer fearing they’d have a cave-like effect. Marble and brass touches keep the kitchen on trend, while an apothecary-style cabinet that hides the microwave and a paneled fridge with 1920 icebox hardware tie into the home’s history.

Relocated to maximize its water view, the bath received a heart-pine vanity that references the kitchen island, graphic cement floor tile, a marble steam shower, and a showstopper of a claw-foot tub painted a glossy gray-blue.

A few weeks after the project wrapped, Hadiaris and Desrochers welcomed their son. His name? Abe, inspired by 1901 homeowner F.P. Abbott, whose signature they found on a piece of trim during the renovation.