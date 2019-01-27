The Off-Season
View of the Week
A photographer enjoys the solitude of the off-season during January’s waning “blood moon” in York Harbor.
This image, in some ways, depicts the extreme seasonality of our home. Taken at approximately 7:15 p.m. in [what would be] a populated area during the warmer months…there’s not a soul in sight. That’s what I love most about where we live. I feel I speak for many residents [when I] say we thoroughly enjoy the quiet times during the off-season. Natty Graham
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!