Ocean or Lake?
It’s the million-dollar question. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend that much to score a sweet cottage (or two) near your preferred body of water in Maine.
26 Osier Road, Bristol
Setting: 1900 and 2002 cottages with Muscongus Bay views. 3,052 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, gas stove, wraparound porch, 1-car garage. .67 acre
Asking Price: $575,000
Agent: Alyssa Bouthot; 207-450-3420; [email protected]
37 Park Hill Point Road, Belgrade
Setting: 2014 seasonal cottage on Great Pond. 920 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, wood floors, woodstove, exposed beams, deck, dock. 1.15 acre
Asking Price: $439,000
Agent: Gail Rizzo; 207-242-8119; [email protected]
168 Grove Street, Newport
Setting: 1920 cottage on Sebasticook Lake. 2,358 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1½ baths, wood floors, fireplace, woodstove, screened porch, deck, dock, shed, 4-car garage. 1 acre
Asking Price: $379,900
Agent: Heidi Hutchins; 207-420-6016; [email protected]
22 Longview Lane, Deer Isle
Setting: 2000 cottage on Eggemoggin Reach. 1,100 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1½ baths, wood floors, woodstove, three-season porch, wraparound deck, 2-car garage. .93 acre
Asking Price: $479,000
Agent: Sandie Silver; 207-266-6468; [email protected]
130 Cottage Row, Kineo Township
Setting: 1901 Queen Anne cottage on Moosehead Lake’s historic Kineo Cottage Row. 3,396 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3½ baths, wood floors, 2 fireplaces, wraparound porch. 1.5 acres
Asking Price: $585,000
Agent: Tania Willard; 207-232-3083; [email protected]
147 Jenny’s Lane, Islesboro
Setting: 2002 post-and-beam built by Woolwich’s Shelter Institute. 2,146 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, woodstove, outdoor seating and shower, 2-car garage. 2.47 acres
Asking Price: $529,000
Agent: Michael Lynch; 207-558-3131; [email protected]