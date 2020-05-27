From an Overgrown Farm Field, an Enviable Garden Retreat

The field that Pam Allen’s grandfather farmed lay fallow for more than 30 years after his death, white pines creeping in where beans, beets, carrots, peas, and potatoes once grew. In 2003, Pam’s uncle gifted her that five acres on Nobleboro’s Oak Hill, but she and her husband, Eric, didn’t know what they’d do with it. The answer came a few weeks later when two of their four daughters became engaged: They’d build a timber-frame lodge for the weddings and other future gatherings of their growing family. It would be their place of joy.

“First, we had to clear the land,” Pam says. “Our daughters and their fiancés were tremendous helpers. Eric and the boys would concentrate on the build, while the girls and I cut trees and put in gardens. We did the whole thing ourselves.”

They hosted their daughters’ weddings at their new Oak Hill Lodge a year and a half after taking down their first tree. Baby showers, birthdays, Christmases, and Halloween parties followed, quickly making get-togethers at the lodge an Allen family tradition. Pam and Eric also rented the lodge to other families for their weddings and reunions.