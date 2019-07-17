Notes From Underground

A father’s basement record keeping provides his daughter with precious insights into his past.

My father documented life along the floor beams of my parents’ house. Because of this, I know when their well was drilled. I know when my mother administered CPR to a local man who died anyway. I know every place my parents traveled beyond their rural Maine county, and when. I know who my father helped carry to their graves, and if their funerals had a bagpiper and what tune he played.

Each year, my father recorded the first frost, the first snowstorm, the day and time the ice went out on the lake. He registered his children’s marriages and the birth of each grandchild. He logged the December day he canoed down lake, the day my mother won $400 in the lottery, the day I was accepted to graduate school.

This was my parents’ third house. The first was an 1870 farmhouse in Vanceboro, bought by my great-grandfather and handed down through generations. It wasn’t until my grandmother died in her upstairs bedroom that my mother took the reins and insisted on indoor plumbing, disappointing no one but my brother, who liked to sit in the outhouse, his holster around his ankles, shooting imaginary varmints through holes in the knotty pine.

When a plum Maine Central Railroad job opened up in Calais, my parents sold this piece of family history for a pittance to someone who had no reason to care. We moved into a five-bedroom Greek Revival fixer-upper a short walk from the train station. My mother admired the curved wooden banister. My father admired the backyard path to the Legion.

The third house — an 1,800-square-foot ranch in Alexander — is the retirement home my mother wanted. Twenty minutes from Calais, it’s cozy, with perennial beds coloring the grounds and a picture window view of Pleasant Lake. But the move was a sacrifice for my social father — there would be no more helping Jim Casey sweep the floor of his barbershop, no after-work gossip and drinks with Rocky and the boys at Johnson’s Hardware.

Instead, he dug into the stony soil to plant a vegetable garden, with beans that gracefully wrapped themselves around tall poles and cucumber vines that escaped the bed’s borders. He carried the unearthed rocks up the driveway and built a wall along the property line. He swept leaves off the deck, painted eaves, chopped wood, and gathered up fallen branches in the surrounding woods to reveal painted trillium. Each winter, he snowshoed along the frozen lake checking summer camps for break-ins, his black cockapoo, Mike, following in his wake. He made stews and “river drivin’” biscuits. In the evenings, he watched Hee Haw, a poor substitute for his beloved Don Messer’s Jubilee, or simply sat with his memories in front of a crackling fire in the Franklin stove, a glass of Dewars in hand, recalling a hungry Depression-era childhood. “Did you ever imagine we would have so much, Diane?” he would ask my mother. “Did you ever think we would be warm and well-fed on a cold winter’s night, looking at the moon over the frozen lake?”

And, sometimes, when the spirit moved him, he flicked on the basement light, descended the dozen or so steps, climbed up his paint-stained metal stepladder, lifted a white ceiling panel, and, as he did for 40 years as an engineer on the railroad, logged the passage of time.