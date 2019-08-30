New Beginning

By Laurie O’Neill

Photographs by Tristan Spinski

After an unthinkable tragedy, a writer finds solace — and fertile ground — at a beloved Wells cottage.

The vintage post-and-beam cottage in the Moody area of Wells sat within a miniature forest of red and white pines and thick hemlocks. Among its charms were a cozy, 950-square-foot floor plan, claw-foot tub, potbellied woodstove, and pair of antique carriage house front doors. A faded blue-and-white bowl and pitcher served as a bathroom sink.

It was our first real home, though we would only be able to spend vacation time there. We were living in campus housing at a Connecticut boarding school, where my husband was an administrator and I taught part-time and worked as a freelance writer.

Right away, our son, Colin, was drawn to the water. I have photos of him as a toddler in a white sailor’s hat and baggy red trunks, splashing in a tidal pool, and as a boy riding the waves on his boogie board. And I would sometimes watch him stride into the sea as a teenager and college student, surfboard under his arm, wetsuit glistening in the sun.

I loved hearing the crunch of his footsteps on the gravel path, his bounding leap up the steps to the deck, and the sigh of the screen door closing behind him when he returned from the water or the Ogunquit restaurant where he worked on summer nights.

“Hey, Mom!” he would call out each time he stepped inside.

Fifteen years into owning the cottage, my marriage fell apart. I lived there year-round for a while, sleeping in long underwear and a ski hat when ice built up on the insides of the windows. Before going to bed in the loft, I would carry in cordwood from the shed, and then rise in the middle of the night to stoke the stove. More than once an exposed pipe froze, and I’d have to crouch, shivering, under the front deck, wielding a propane torch.