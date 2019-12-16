Camp Crush

Narrow Escape

Alna Camp Crush, Alna Maine
PHOTOGRAPH BY GABE SOUZA

We can’t get over how sweet this petite Alna camp is.

It was a frigid morning and I was in my truck, barreling down Route 194 between assignments on the midcoast, when I saw this skinny little camp nestled on the bank of the Sheepscot River in Alna. The striking red front contrasting with the ramshackle (and missing) clapboards on the side caught my attention, as did the narrow width. With the sun peeking through the trees behind the camp, the conditions were ideal for a golden, backlit photo. I hopped the guardrail, sank up to my knees in snow, and captured this sweet, mid-winter scene.Gabe Souza

November/December 2019, Maine Homes by Down East

