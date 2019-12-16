Narrow Escape

It was a frigid morning and I was in my truck, barreling down Route 194 between assignments on the midcoast, when I saw this skinny little camp nestled on the bank of the Sheepscot River in Alna. The striking red front contrasting with the ramshackle (and missing) clapboards on the side caught my attention, as did the narrow width. With the sun peeking through the trees behind the camp, the conditions were ideal for a golden, backlit photo. I hopped the guardrail, sank up to my knees in snow, and captured this sweet, mid-winter scene.